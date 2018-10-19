Click News: 'Electric gum' keeps its flavour

Video

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

An automated system designed to assess dense breast tissue in mammograms is developed. It is said to be as reliable as a radiologist

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, dies aged 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

A chewing gum which creates small amounts of electricity so it never runs out of flavour is created

