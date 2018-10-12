The ladder-climbing robotic snake
The ladder-climbing robotic snake and other news

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Google announces it is shutting down the majority of its social network, Google+, after user data was left exposed
  • Augmented reality company, Magic Leap, holds its first developers conference
  • University researchers at Kyoto University and the University of Electro-Communications create a robotic snake that can climb ladders

  • 12 Oct 2018
