BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Google announces it is shutting down the majority of its social network, Google+, after user data was left exposed

Augmented reality company, Magic Leap, holds its first developers conference

University researchers at Kyoto University and the University of Electro-Communications create a robotic snake that can climb ladders

