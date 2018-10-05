A robot that can perform DIY and other news
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The robot that can perform DIY and other technology news

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • The Irish Data Protection Commission launches a formal investigation into Facebook’s recent data breach
  • Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology Institute develops a robot that can do DIY
  • Disney Research and ETH Zurich collaborate to create a drone with a spray-paint gun which could replace the need for scaffolding and ladders in industrial tasks

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 05 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Meet Moxi - the hospital robot