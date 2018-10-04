Meet Moxi - the hospital robot

Video

Moxi is a "socially intelligent" hospital robot that can autonomously pick up and deliver medical supplies.

The robot, developed by Diligent Robotics has gone into service at three hospitals in Texas as part of pilot programme.

Moxi takes on non-patient-facing logistical tasks and by reducing trips by nurses to supply rooms, Diligent believes Moxi can free up nursing staff for other duties.

BBC Click finds out more.

