Would you want an AI version of yourself?

Video

An artificial intelligence (AI) version of US President Donald Trump which can tweet and interact like him has been developed.

It is based on data from the president’s interviews, speeches and tweets.

The company behind the project now wants everyone to be able to have their own personalised AI which they claim can help make decisions.

“Maybe you can frame it as a very, extremely good friend for yourself, who knows you inside and out,” says Sidekik’s CEO, Johannes Tammekand.

BBC Click finds out more.

