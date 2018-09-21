Media player
Why did Amazon make an Alexa-controlled microwave?
Amazon has unveiled a microwave that can be controlled using its Alexa voice assistant.
Our North America technology reporter Dave Lee found out why - and saw what else the company unveiled at its yearly Alexa event at the company's Seattle headquarters.
21 Sep 2018
