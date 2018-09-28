Robot learns how to peel lettuce
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The lettuce peeling robot and other technology news

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • A fully functional 40-year-old Apple-I computer sells at auction for $375,000 (£230,000)
  • Swiss football fans hurl tennis balls and game controllers on to a pitch in protest of club investment in Esports
  • A robot that can peel a lettuce has been developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 28 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Could a robot pip people picking peppers?