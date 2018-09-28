Robot learns how to peel lettuce

Video

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

A fully functional 40-year-old Apple-I computer sells at auction for $375,000 (£230,000)

Swiss football fans hurl tennis balls and game controllers on to a pitch in protest of club investment in Esports

A robot that can peel a lettuce has been developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.