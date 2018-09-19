Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Playing 'Not Tonight' - the dystopian Brexit video game
Would you play a video game about Brexit?
Not Tonight is a game that imagines a dystopian post-Brexit future where citizens of European heritage have been rounded up and exiled.
Forced out of your previous life, you find yourself in the midst of a booming gig economy, fighting to scrape by and return to the city you call home.
The game's publisher - No More Robots - says it is very satirical and hope it will be played by both Remainers and Brexiteers alike.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
19 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-45563154/playing-not-tonight-the-dystopian-brexit-video-gameRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window