Would you play a video game about Brexit?

Not Tonight is a game that imagines a dystopian post-Brexit future where citizens of European heritage have been rounded up and exiled.

Forced out of your previous life, you find yourself in the midst of a booming gig economy, fighting to scrape by and return to the city you call home.

The game's publisher - No More Robots - says it is very satirical and hope it will be played by both Remainers and Brexiteers alike.

BBC Click finds out more.

