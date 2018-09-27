Wallace and Gromit inspire smart trousers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The hi-tech trousers inspired by Wallace and Gromit
Smart trousers with artificial muscles have been developed to improve the lives of people with mobility problems.
Researchers at Bristol University created "The Right Trousers" to help people who are older or have disabilities to move.
The team was inspired by the Wallace and Gromit clay animation The Wrong Trousers.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
27 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-45552016/the-hi-tech-trousers-inspired-by-wallace-and-gromitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window