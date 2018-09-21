Creating 3D sculptures from 2D video
Creating 3D sculptures from 2D video and other news.

BBC Click's Stephen Beckett looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • The world's first hydrogen powered train takes to the rails in Germany
  • A junk hunting satellite has captured space debris for a first time
  • MIT's CSAIL Lab has revealed research to create 3D motion sculptures from two dimensional video

