Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Creating 3D sculptures from 2D video and other news.
BBC Click's Stephen Beckett looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- The world's first hydrogen powered train takes to the rails in Germany
- A junk hunting satellite has captured space debris for a first time
- MIT's CSAIL Lab has revealed research to create 3D motion sculptures from two dimensional video
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
21 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-45552015/creating-3d-sculptures-from-2d-video-and-other-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window