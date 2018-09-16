A new reality? Putting Magic Leap One to the test
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A new reality? Putting Magic Leap One to the test

Magic Leap's new mixed reality headset is available to developers in the US - but how does the device compare to what's already available?

Our North American technology reporter Dave Lee put Magic Leap's new mixed reality headset to the test.

Produced by: Cody Melissa Godwin

  • 16 Sep 2018
Go to next video: What future for augmented reality?