Hands on with the new Apple Watch
Apple has updated its smartwatch, promising more sophisticated heart-monitoring capabilities and the ability to automatically contact the emergency services if its owner takes a hard fall.

Our North America technology reporter Dave Lee took a look at the new features.

  • 12 Sep 2018
