Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hands on with the new Apple Watch
Apple has updated its smartwatch, promising more sophisticated heart-monitoring capabilities and the ability to automatically contact the emergency services if its owner takes a hard fall.
Our North America technology reporter Dave Lee took a look at the new features.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window