Hands on with iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hands on with Apple's new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
Apple has launched three new iPhones, with the iPhone XS and XS Max being its high-end offer.
But do they represent much of an upgrade on last year's flagship?
Our North America technology reporter Dave Lee takes a look.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-45504896/hands-on-with-apple-s-new-iphone-xs-and-iphone-xs-maxRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window