Security alarm 'smokes out' burglars
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The security alarm 'smoking out' burglars

If burglars can't see, they can't steal anything.

That's the thinking behind Verisure's ZeroVision - a device which emits smoke into a room as part of a smart home security system.

  • 11 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Artist uses Google Home to fire a gun