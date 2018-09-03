Glowing walls respond to strokes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ifa 2018: Glowing wall tiles respond to strokes
Tiles that change colour and respond to touch are on show at the Ifa tech show in Berlin.
The BBC's Chris Fox asked the company's co-founder Gimmy Chu whether people would pay thousands of pounds to tile their walls with LED panels.
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window