Putting Segway's e-skates to the test
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Segway's self-balancing e-skates prove a challenge

Segway has developed some self-balancing e-skates which have a top speed of 7.5mph (12kph).

Technology reporter Chris Fox attempted to test a pair for BBC Click at Berlin's Ifa tech show.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 01 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Can tech improve your football skills?