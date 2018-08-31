Would you sleep with this robot?

Media player
Somnox robot aims to put owners to sleep
A robot that resembles a breathing pillow aims to provide a safer alternative to sedatives.
Somnox is on display at the Ifa tech show in Berlin.
Rory Cellan-Jones tested the £499 slumber-aid to see if it would make him sleepy.
31 Aug 2018
