Would you sleep with this robot?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Somnox robot aims to put owners to sleep

A robot that resembles a breathing pillow aims to provide a safer alternative to sedatives.

Somnox is on display at the Ifa tech show in Berlin.

Rory Cellan-Jones tested the £499 slumber-aid to see if it would make him sleepy.

  • 31 Aug 2018
Go to next video: 8K TV: Samsung and LG reveal rival screens