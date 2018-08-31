Media player
Tablet bends 'like ancient scroll'
A university in Canada has developed a tablet with a flexible screen that can rolled up. "We were inspired by ancient scrolls because their form allows for a more natural, uninterrupted experience of long visual timelines." says Dr Roel Vertegaal.
Meanwhile, major technology brands are racing to be the first to bring such flexible technology to the market.
31 Aug 2018
