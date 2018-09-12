How AI can help to edit your pictures
Video

Researchers at MIT Csail have created an artificial intelligence (AI) that makes editing your pictures simpler.

The system uses semantic soft segmentation which automatically separates objects in a picture.

BBC Click finds out more.

