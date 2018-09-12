How AI can help to edit your pictures

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How artificial intelligence can edit your pictures
Researchers at MIT Csail have created an artificial intelligence (AI) that makes editing your pictures simpler.
The system uses semantic soft segmentation which automatically separates objects in a picture.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-45361794/how-artificial-intelligence-can-edit-your-picturesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window