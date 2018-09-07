Media player
Robot boat sails across the Atlantic and other tech news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Mercedes-Benz unveils its first fully-electric car
- Sony ends its repair service for the PlayStation 2, six years after they stopped making them
- A robot boat sails across the Atlantic Ocean, in a world first
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
07 Sep 2018
