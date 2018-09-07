Robot boat sails across the Atlantic Ocean
Robot boat sails across the Atlantic and other tech news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Mercedes-Benz unveils its first fully-electric car
  • Sony ends its repair service for the PlayStation 2, six years after they stopped making them
  • A robot boat sails across the Atlantic Ocean, in a world first

  • 07 Sep 2018
