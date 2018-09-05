The waterslide with virtual reality
Video

Germany's Therme Erding water park is offering virtual reality (VR) headsets to riders of its waterslides.

The VR can transform the ride into one through snowy mountains or outer space.

BBC Click finds out more.

  • 05 Sep 2018
