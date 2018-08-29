iPhone hacker puts headphone jack back
Video

Millions of people have watched video-maker Scotty Allen add a working headphone jack to his iPhone, after Apple removed the port from its phones in 2016.

The BBC’s Chris Fox asked him how he became interested in smartphone DIY.

