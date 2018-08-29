Riding the jet powered FlyBoard Air

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Riding the jet engine-powered FlyBoard Air
The former jetski world champion Franky Zapata has spent years trying to perfect a machine that can fly above water.
He has now developed the FlyBoard Air which has five jet engines and can travel at 110mph (177kmph). BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
29 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window