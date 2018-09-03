Avengers: Infinity War VFX revealed

Media player
Avengers: Infinity War - How we made the VFX for Titan
*This video contains spoilers*
In Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel superheroes fight to stop the villain Thanos from wiping out half of all life.
Visual effects company Weta Digital worked on the scenes which take place on Thanos’s home planet, Titan.
BBC Click speaks to VFX supervisor Matt Aitken to find out more.
03 Sep 2018
