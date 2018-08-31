Acer unveils new gaming cockpit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Acer unveils new gaming cockpit and other tech news

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Acer unveils its new gaming cockpit, the Predator Thronos, at Berlin’s Ifa technology show
  • Bang & Olufsen reveal a smart speaker which you can roll to control the volume
  • Jaguar Land Rover puts “virtual eyes” on self-driving pods as part of a trial to try to increase humans' trust in autonomous vehicles

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 31 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Eye tracking creates infinite VR space