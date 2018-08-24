Drones aid war on drugs and other news
Video

Drones aid war on drugs and other technology news

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Facebook apologies for removing several videos posted to its platform by a US right-wing non-profit group
  • Researchers at MIT find a way for submerged submarines to communicate with planes
  • The Colombian government begins using drones to search and destroy illegal fields of coca

  • 24 Aug 2018
