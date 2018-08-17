A karaoke robot and other tech news
Video

The karaoke robot and other technology news

BBC Click's Emily Bates looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Facebook signs an exclusive deal to show every La Liga game for the next three seasons to viewers in several countries including India and Pakistan
  • Moorfields Eye Hospital and Google’s DeepMind find artificial intelligence can diagnose eye disease as accurately as some leading experts
  • An imitation Thomas the Tank Engine is turned into a karaoke robot

  • 17 Aug 2018
