Slicing up Android Pie's new features
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Android Pie: Slicing up Google's new features

Android Pie - the ninth version of Google's mobile operating system - has launched.

It introduces several features designed to encourage owners to moderate their use of their smartphones, including a new greyscale mode that kicks in at night.

The chief of the firm's London engineering team, Andrei Popescu, showed off this and other innovations to the BBC's Leo Kelion.

Read more

  • 06 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Huawei tops rivals with three-camera phone