AI learns how to dribble basketball

BBC Click's Emily Bates looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Google releases Android Pie - the ninth version of its mobile operating system
- Indian taxi-hailing company Ola announces plans to move to the UK by the end of 2018
- Carnegie Mellon University and DeepMotion Inc teach artificial intelligence how to dribble a basketball
10 Aug 2018
