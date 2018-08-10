AI learns how to dribble basketball
AI learns how to dribble and other technology news

BBC Click's Emily Bates looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Google releases Android Pie - the ninth version of its mobile operating system
  • Indian taxi-hailing company Ola announces plans to move to the UK by the end of 2018
  • Carnegie Mellon University and DeepMotion Inc teach artificial intelligence how to dribble a basketball

  • 10 Aug 2018
