Could a robotic cockroach aid rescues?

Harvard's robotic cockroach could come to the rescue
Researchers at Harvard University have created a small robot that can walk on water, dive and climb.
Kevin Chen, of the Harvard Microrobotics Laboratory said it was hoped these HAMR robots could eventually be used in rescue and emergency situations.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
02 Aug 2018
