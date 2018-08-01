The robot controlled by your thoughts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The robot controlled by your thoughts

Researchers at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory have developed a way for people to correct the mistakes of robots using only brain and muscle signals.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 01 Aug 2018
Go to next video: The robots taking on your housework