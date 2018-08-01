Media player
The robot controlled by your thoughts
Researchers at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory have developed a way for people to correct the mistakes of robots using only brain and muscle signals.
BBC Click finds out more.
01 Aug 2018
