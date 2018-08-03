Surveillance camera drones and other news

Video

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

A US federal judge in Seattle has blocked the release of software that allows consumers to 3D-print firearms

Dixons Carphone has said a huge data breach that took place last year involved 10 million customers, up from its original estimate of 1.2 million

Two European tech companies have partnered to create the first ever indoor autonomous surveillance drone

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.