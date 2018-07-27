Blockchain could track cannabis sales
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the week's top technology stories including:

  • Blockchain technology that could provide a secure way to track the legal sale of cannabis in Canada
  • Self-balancing electric roller skates developed by Segway-Ninebot are to be banned on UK public pavements and roads
  • Waymo has announced a trial where self-driving cars will ferry shoppers to and from a nearby Walmart store to pick up their groceries

