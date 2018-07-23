Media player
Zephyr solar plane will stay in sky for 120 days
Airbus is developing a plane that will be able to stay in the sky for 120 days. The Zephyr solar plane is powered by solar energy during the day and solar-charged batteries by night.
BBC Click finds out more.
UK to build record-breaking solar planes
23 Jul 2018
