Google committed a very serious offence says Vestager

The EU's competition watchdog says her record-sized €4.34bn ($5bn; £3.9bn) fine against Google is a result of its illegal behaviour rather than any anti-US sentiment.

Margrethe Vestager told the BBC's Europe reporter Gavin Lee that the tech firm had struck improper agreements with handset-makers to ensure buyers used its search engine rather than rivals'.

Google intends to appeal.

  • 18 Jul 2018
