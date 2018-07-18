The tech driving Formula 1 races
Formula 1: The tech driving the races

BBC Click has been given exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the technology behind F1.

Spencer Kelly saw a wheel gun that enables a tyre to be changed in less than two seconds and the 360 degree cameras on cars that could put fans in a virtual driving seat.

