Facebook: Extreme content not removed

Facebook: Abusive content not removed says campaigner
Online abuse campaigner Nicci Astin says Facebook is not taking down videos that show children being harmed.
She told Today that one perpetrator was sent to jail but the video remained online.
17 Jul 2018
