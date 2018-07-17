Facebook: Extreme content not removed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Facebook: Abusive content not removed says campaigner

Online abuse campaigner Nicci Astin says Facebook is not taking down videos that show children being harmed.

She told Today that one perpetrator was sent to jail but the video remained online.

  • 17 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Facebook scandal: 'Time is running out'