The AI bot you can make with a potato

Smartibot is an artificial intelligence robot you can control from your smartphone. It can be made out of virtually anything - from cardboard to potatoes.
Its AI allows it to recognise and follow objects, people and animals.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
17 Jul 2018
