The AI bot you can make with a potato
The artificial intelligence bot you make with a potato

Smartibot is an artificial intelligence robot you can control from your smartphone. It can be made out of virtually anything - from cardboard to potatoes.

Its AI allows it to recognise and follow objects, people and animals.

BBC Click finds out more.

  • 17 Jul 2018
