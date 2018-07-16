Media player
Will on-demand electric scooters be a hit?
Kyle Ramirez has surrendered his entire living room to electric scooters.
The 30-year-old tattooist’s apprentice spends his evenings collecting them from around the city of Oakland, California - one of more than a dozen across the US that have seen an invasion of the on-demand vehicles - before taking them back to his house to be put on charge.
Read the full story:Inside the highly-charged electric scooter craze
16 Jul 2018
