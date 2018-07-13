Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A musical instrument for astronauts and other news
BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best technology stories of the week including;
- A family in France has become the first to live in a 3D printed house
- Chip maker Nvidia uses artificial intelligence to improve images
- And researchers at MIT develop a zero-gravity musical instrument to provide a soundtrack for space travel
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
13 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-44811897/a-musical-instrument-for-astronauts-and-other-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window