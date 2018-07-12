Could AI replace doctors?
Could artificial intelligence replace doctors?

UK company Babylon Health is testing an artificially intelligent medical chatbot in Rwanda.

A patient's symptoms are entered into the chatbot and it then suggests what needs to be done.

But suggestions that the tech can beat GPs at a medical exam have caused controversy.

BBC Click finds out more.

  • 12 Jul 2018
