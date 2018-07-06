'We live in a 3D printed home'
'We live in a 3D-printed home'

A family in France has become the first in the world to move into a 3D-printed house.

The four-bedroom property is a prototype for bigger projects which aim to make housebuilding quicker and cheaper.

