'Website ban would make prostitutes unsafe'

A cross-party group of MPs has called for "prostitution websites" to be banned in England and Wales.

The MPs say the sites' owners "directly and knowingly" profit from sex-trafficking and want the Home Office to intervene.

But Niki Adams from the English Collective of Prostitutes - which campaigns for the decriminalisation of the industry - told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire that a ban would make life less safe for sex workers.

