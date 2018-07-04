The endless soup bowl and other app tricks
How social media apps hook their users

Silicon Valley insiders have revealed some of the techniques used by social media apps to keep their members regularly coming back for more.

They include a facility that takes advantage of the fact that people eat more when they lose track of how much they have already consumed.

  • 04 Jul 2018
