Social media 'feeding manipulation machine'

Jaron Lanier: Social media feeding a manipulation machine
Computer scientist Jaron Lanier says people should delete their social media accounts in order to get a greater perspective on life.
He tells Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that companies such as Google and Facebook are "behaviour modification empires" due to the intense monitoring of their users and the way they send subliminal messages to them.
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 2 July on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and later on BBCiPlayer (UK only)
02 Jul 2018
