Video game Doki Doki Literature Club starts as a high school dating game.

But it has suicide "as a main feature", a coroner has warned.

An inquest will be held in to the death of 15-year-old called Ben Walmsley from Bury, whose father said the game "dragged" his son in.

Laura Dale, from game news website Kotaku UK, discussed the game's claim that it is suitable for over-13s.

For information and support visit the BBC's Action Line.

