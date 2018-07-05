England footballer tries out VR
Lucy Staniforth on using VR to improve football skills

England footballer Lucy Staniforth tries out a new virtual reality training system for soccer. It enables you to watch a game from any position on or off the pitch.

The Mi Hiepa Sports' system uses data collected by sensors worn by footballers.

BBC Click finds out more.

