England footballer tries out VR

Lucy Staniforth on using VR to improve football skills
England footballer Lucy Staniforth tries out a new virtual reality training system for soccer. It enables you to watch a game from any position on or off the pitch.
The Mi Hiepa Sports' system uses data collected by sensors worn by footballers.
BBC Click finds out more.
05 Jul 2018
