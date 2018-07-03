Gloves help blind people to 'see' art
Haptic gloves help blind people to 'see' art

A virtual reality kit is helping visually impaired people "see" art through haptic gloves.

3D models are created from laser scans of original sculptures. The user then wears the gloves to feel the virtual artwork. The gloves vibrate, replicating the sense of touch to the brain.

The system was developed by NeuroDigital Technologies and Geometry. BBC Click finds out more.

