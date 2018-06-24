Maps reveal hidden truths of our cities

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Maps reveal hidden truths of the world's cities
A new website that lets people delve into data on the world's cities has been launched.
Dr Robert Muggah from the think-tank Instituto Igarapé showed the BBC some of his favourite maps from EarthTime.
-
24 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window