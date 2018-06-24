Maps reveal hidden truths of our cities
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Maps reveal hidden truths of the world's cities

A new website that lets people delve into data on the world's cities has been launched.

Dr Robert Muggah from the think-tank Instituto Igarapé showed the BBC some of his favourite maps from EarthTime.

  • 24 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Shut up! How to shush a noisy neighbourhood