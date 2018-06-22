The slow motion video made after filming

Media player
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- The World Health Organisation's classification of gaming disorder;
- IBM putting its project Debater to the test;
- Nvidia showing us how artificial intelligence could be used to make slow motion video after filming.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
22 Jun 2018
