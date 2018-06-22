The slow motion video made after filming
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The slow-motion video made after filming plus other tech news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • The World Health Organisation's classification of gaming disorder;
  • IBM putting its project Debater to the test;
  • Nvidia showing us how artificial intelligence could be used to make slow motion video after filming.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 22 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Fifa's World Cup 'performance tracker'